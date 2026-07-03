98 Hilarious Examples Of Getting Lost In Translation That People Saw In Japan (New Pics)
Every country has its strengths and weaknesses. Japan, for example, perfectly blends old traditions with modern innovation and has become one of the strongest nations on Earth. But it does seem to struggle with English.
The Facebook group 'Engrish in Japan' is dedicated to all of the unintentionally offensive product names, confusing signs, and other translation fails people found on its territory.
However, if these slip-ups teach us anything, it's that breaking the rules of a language can make streets, stores, and restaurants much more entertaining. And not in a bad way!
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Found This In Sakae In Nagoya... Don't You Dare To Dump (Make A Dump Or Dump Garbage?) Or They Will Sue The Police!
I Have No Idea What Could Possibly Be Going On In There At Night 😂 In Kanazawa
Huh? 😂 Where: Yokohama Iekei Ramen In Hiroshima
Trying to say that the onions help promote better blood circulation. The literal translation would be smooth blood.
At Supermarket In Shinagawa-City, Tokyo
At The Northern Entrance To Oze, Hinoemata Village In Fukushima Pref
"Please, Take Good Care Of The Stairs." Taken At The Kinosaki Ropeway, Around 2 Years Ago
Yokohama, Kannai. In The Front Of A Residential Building
Saw This One While Driving Around In Osaka. Unfortunately, My Friend (Who Took The Picture) Missed The Other Side Of The Column With More Gold On It
Nothing Like It... If You Need Some Big Wood, Go To Okayama
Got Myself A New Tshirt From Aeon
Heart In The Form Of Pancakes! Taken In Gion (Yamatooji-Dori Street) In Kyoto Around 2 Years Ago
Dairy Park!
Found In Shizuoka Airport Yesterday. I Understand What They Were Trying To Get At But I’d Rather Not Have Orange Juice That’s Just Like Tap Water - Not Very Appealing
Could have been worse. "Tap" is written with kanji for "snake mouth" (蛇口)
Someone Seems To Have Corrected The Spelling Of "Seculity". Toyama, 2026
You'res Welcome!
Minoh, Osaka
Chofu Station Building
Somebody… Please, Make A Reservation! Taken Some Years Ago Somewhere Around Noda, Osaka
The Penalty For Train Groping In Japan (Tenma)
They Are Currently
Don’t Take Spare Toilet😏 Where: Akasaka, Tokyo
Spare toilet theft is apparently a big problem in Akasaka
Was Found In Shin-Osaka Station. Only For Extreme Button Situations
In Case You Need Some Really Small Tissues
They Meant “Pilates”. Near Asakusabashi Station In Tokyo
She could be training for a ship attack for all we know
Rounge In Nishiazabu
Nachi Falls Last Week
Found This In A Park In Aichi
Souvenir Shop At Oshinohakai, Near MT Fuji. There Were A Lot Of Bangers Today, But This One Is Absolute Peak
This Sign Got Me Froored For A Bit Found At A Karaoke Shop In Akihabara
“Please Start Eating” At Toranomon Hills
Seen Outside A Restaurant In Kyoto The Other Day. Thank Goodness They’re All Sold Out. I Nibbled On A Few Of Them When I Was But A Wee Lad
Well, there're still reservations available in case you change your mind
In Sakai, Osaka, Japan
"Never Touch This Pipe!! If You Touch, The Roof Will Fall And An Accident Will Occur." Shinjuku Golden Gai
See no problem here (unless, of course, the pipe is touched)
What I Assume Is A Massage Parlour In Sendai
Washing Machine Instructions At A Hotel I Stayed At In Utsunomiya
Somewhere In Yokohama. Took This Photo Last May 2025
This Mall Always Has The Best Shirts (Kawachi Mataubara)
Insert The Temperature Of Your Choice Here. (At A Chocolate Store At Chitose Airport)
Looks Good Tho. Both The Flap And The Pafe. Which One Should I Order? 🙊 📍 Namba Osaka
That Doesn't Seem Like A Very Good Business Model But I'm Flattered, If A Bit Weirded Out
Memory Lane, Tokyo
Sounds Like Fun
I Can’t Remember Where I Took This Photo. I Think At A Mochi Or Steamed Bun Store In Atami
Ureshino, Saga
Near Narimasu Station, Itabashi, Tokyo
Now I Have Questions. And Somehow, I Also Want A Bucket Of It
Charming Sign On Public Toilet, Outside Of Fukuyama Station. I Guess It Worked - It Made Me Smile
Yeah, All Is Ephemeral
One Of My Favorites I Found When I Was Living In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture
Having "The Talk" At Hiroshima Station. The Ticket Office, I Think?
Stop Idling Around. Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu Parking Lot
Was On The Toilet In A Public Restroom At Fuji-Q In Yamanashi, And I Noticed The Sign Below The Button That Says “Flesh Toilet”
From In Front Of The Microwave In My Hamamatsu Hotel
My First Contribution To The Group. I Found This On Holiday In Okinawa This Week, Outside A Bar. It Has To Be Read With A "Yoda" Voice!
Abashiri Prison Museum Parking
Gotta Clern The House Today 🧹🧼 Daiso Clerning Aisle
Toei Bus Will Touch You Firmly
Somewhere Near Umeda, Osaka
Taken At A Game Center, Niigata City
Granny Shop
Ah Yes, The Scientific Latchin Name Of The Species. Osaka Floral Culture Park
In A Restaurant In Hiroshima
Please Waste - At An Amusement Park In Okayama
A Little Shopping In Kumamoto
For Those Embarrassing Moments When Your Skin Falls Off..(Yuzawa)
Dug This One Up From A Little Over A Year Ago. The Worst Part Is This Was At A Translation Conference In Shiga
Small Hand Writing… In Jinbo-Cho, Tokyo
Like, Ok Drugstore Salad Bag In Osaka
MT. Fuji - Yoshida Trail 4th Station Toilets - 2025
Vending Machine At Ohanajaya Station
Is It Like The Axe Commercial, "Don't Use It If You Don't Mean It"? 🤔
They Must Have Been Busy Running Around All Morning And Had To Come To A Halt
Saw This In The Tunnel On The Way To Board A Plane At Kansai Airport. Apparently Can't Even Get On A Plane Unscathed
[meet]
Restaurant Menu In Osaka
Shioyazaki Lighthouse, Southern Fukushima Prefecture. I Guess It Still Gets The Message Across… Sort Of 🤷♂️?
Spotted In Yokohama. Hare It Is On The 1st Floor
Hareruya Card Store In Akihabara. I Think This Roughly Translates To “YOLO”?
Driving Through Shizuoka At The Moment And Spotted Some Epic
I Guess It's Ok To Park Here If You're Delightful About It
Came Across This On My Way Home From Work Yesterday - No Bumping Garbage Allowed Here😅 Osaka
Taxi In Kyoto. This Guy Deserves A Little Credit For Making The Effort
Just Arrived Now At The Sun Palace Hotel In Tooyako In Hokkaido
Itabashi Hotel Cup
Found This On A Door Of An Establishment In Osaka
The People At Shiroyama Park In Fukui's Takahama-Cho Beach Side Area Know All About The Devious Pocket Sand. So, Drop That Sand, Dirtbag!
I Wonder How Much It Is When They Aren't Sick? Tsukiji Outer Market
Nishiki Market, Kyoto, May 8, 2026. Apparently They Don’t Sell Plastic Shopping Bags
Saw This In An Ice Cream Shop At Akihabara Station
Sounds Like One Of Those Escape Room Challenges
Kyoto - Higashishiokojicho, 14 April 2026. Engrish All The Way!
In A Small Shop In Kawazu
Carpe Diem? 🎏a Beautiful Wall Reminder To Seize The Day While Waiting In Line To Enter An Onsen Bath In Higashi Kurume This Morning!
From The Ladies' Restroom At A 7 Eleven In Enoshima
No, *you* Can't Make The Bed If There Are Things On It. Seen At Washington Hotel Plaza, Okayama
Received This Kind Card After Giving Blood In Kichijoji! Thnak You Too!
I guess this is the equivalent of gaijin putting hiragana/katakana/kanji on themselves that say nonsensical things.
I guess this is the equivalent of gaijin putting hiragana/katakana/kanji on themselves that say nonsensical things.