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Every country has its strengths and weaknesses. Japan, for example, perfectly blends old traditions with modern innovation and has become one of the strongest nations on Earth. But it does seem to struggle with English.

The Facebook group 'Engrish in Japan' is dedicated to all of the unintentionally offensive product names, confusing signs, and other translation fails people found on its territory.

However, if these slip-ups teach us anything, it's that breaking the rules of a language can make streets, stores, and restaurants much more entertaining. And not in a bad way!

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found This In Sakae In Nagoya... Don't You Dare To Dump (Make A Dump Or Dump Garbage?) Or They Will Sue The Police!

Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a warning sign in Japan threatening to sue the police.

EngrishInJapan Report

5points
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    #2

    I Have No Idea What Could Possibly Be Going On In There At Night 😂 In Kanazawa

    A window of a store called Banana Bulldog in Japan with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation: 'Acai bowls during the day and public hoses at night.'

    EngrishInJapan Report

    4points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cannot guess what they were going for

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    #3

    Huh? 😂 Where: Yokohama Iekei Ramen In Hiroshima

    A container in Japan with a label that says "Blood is smooth," a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    4points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to say that the onions help promote better blood circulation. The literal translation would be smooth blood.

    1
    1point
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    #4

    At Supermarket In Shinagawa-City, Tokyo

    A menu in Japan advertising a Flesh Smoothie, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    4points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is the straw on the right blurred out?

    1
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    #5

    At The Northern Entrance To Oze, Hinoemata Village In Fukushima Pref

    A taped sign in Japan on a tiled wall, displaying the hilarious example of getting lost in translation: I can't drink this water.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "So you shouldn't do it either"

    1
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    #6

    "Please, Take Good Care Of The Stairs." Taken At The Kinosaki Ropeway, Around 2 Years Ago

    A green sign in Japan with the phrase Please, take good care of the stairs, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #7

    Yokohama, Kannai. In The Front Of A Residential Building

    A sign in Japan with a bicycle crossed out, displaying a hilarious example of getting lost in translation: NO PAKNG.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
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    #8

    Saw This One While Driving Around In Osaka. Unfortunately, My Friend (Who Took The Picture) Missed The Other Side Of The Column With More Gold On It

    A red sign with the text Let's feel a wind and run. A feeling will beco me good if it run. A hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
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    #9

    Nothing Like It... If You Need Some Big Wood, Go To Okayama

    The exterior of a bright yellow and red store named Big Wood in Japan. An example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    ws_2 avatar
    nut nibbler
    nut nibbler
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better arrive first thing in the morning.

    0
    0points
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    #10

    Got Myself A New Tshirt From Aeon

    A white t-shirt with the phrase Like Warm Life. A hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like warm life too 🏖️

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Heart In The Form Of Pancakes! Taken In Gion (Yamatooji-Dori Street) In Kyoto Around 2 Years Ago

    A menu in Japan, an example of getting lost in translation, offering MABOROSHI no HOTCAKE Heart in the form of pancakes.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    Dairy Park!

    A Japanese sign for a Dairy park (parking lot) showing prices, a hilarious example of lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
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    #13

    Bar Sign In Kawaguchi, Saitama

    A sign in Japan with a quote: Beer is ploof that God loves us and wants us to happy, a hilarious example of lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    Found In Shizuoka Airport Yesterday. I Understand What They Were Trying To Get At But I’d Rather Not Have Orange Juice That’s Just Like Tap Water - Not Very Appealing

    A sign in Japan with humorous getting lost in translation for orange juice, advertising it as tap water.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could have been worse. "Tap" is written with kanji for "snake mouth" (蛇口)

    1
    1point
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    #15

    Someone Seems To Have Corrected The Spelling Of "Seculity". Toyama, 2026

    A sign in Japan showing an example of getting lost in translation, prohibiting multicopter drones at Kurobe dam.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    You'res Welcome!

    A sign in Japan displays a humorous example of getting lost in translation with the phrase Thanks you!!.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
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    #17

    Minoh, Osaka

    A hand holding a package of cellulose sponges in Japan with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation on the label, 'Rich and rich bubbles stand.'

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    Chofu Station Building

    A mannequin in Japan wearing a shirt with the phrase 'she love born,' a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love that cardigan. It looks like it's got good pockets.

    0
    0points
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    #19

    Somebody… Please, Make A Reservation! Taken Some Years Ago Somewhere Around Noda, Osaka

    A sign in Japan with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation: 'If you do not have a reservation I can not enter the store.'

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    The Penalty For Train Groping In Japan (Tenma)

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a menu in Japan with tandoori chicken misspelled as tandoori chickan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    They Are Currently

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a sign in Japan that incompletely reads 'We are currently.'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
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    #22

    Don’t Take Spare Toilet😏 Where: Akasaka, Tokyo

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a sign in Japan warning not to take spare toilet paper.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spare toilet theft is apparently a big problem in Akasaka

    0
    0points
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    #23

    Was Found In Shin-Osaka Station. Only For Extreme Button Situations

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: an emergency button sign in Japan with unclear instructions.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    In Case You Need Some Really Small Tissues

    A box of tissues labeled "Midget Size" in Japan, highlighting an amusing example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    They Meant “Pilates”. Near Asakusabashi Station In Tokyo

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a 'Pirates' fitness sign instead of Pilates in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She could be training for a ship attack for all we know

    0
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    #26

    Rounge In Nishiazabu

    A red sign for 'Joice' bar, an example of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So shocchu only for those well-versed in kanji?

    0
    0points
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    #27

    Nachi Falls Last Week

    A sign in Japan showing a humorous example of getting lost in translation: Pabulic restroom.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Found This In A Park In Aichi

    A sign in Japan with a funny example of getting lost in translation for a 'Barbecue Roll'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Souvenir Shop At Oshinohakai, Near MT Fuji. There Were A Lot Of Bangers Today, But This One Is Absolute Peak

    A sign in Japan shows a hilarious example of getting lost in translation for pumpkin seeds.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    This Sign Got Me Froored For A Bit Found At A Karaoke Shop In Akihabara

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: A sign in Japan with FROOR GUIDE instead of Floor Guide.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    “Please Start Eating” At Toranomon Hills

    A sign stating Gelato can not be ordered for takeaway. Please start eating. A hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Seen Outside A Restaurant In Kyoto The Other Day. Thank Goodness They’re All Sold Out. I Nibbled On A Few Of Them When I Was But A Wee Lad

    A handwritten sign saying Sorry No more Bugers Today. Hilarious examples of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, there're still reservations available in case you change your mind

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    In Sakai, Osaka, Japan

    An example of getting lost in translation on a Japanese product, showing Indoor Curry with a man in a turban.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
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    #34

    "Never Touch This Pipe!! If You Touch, The Roof Will Fall And An Accident Will Occur." Shinjuku Golden Gai

    A handwritten sign in Japan: Never touch this pipe, if you touch, the roof will fall, a hilarious example of lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    See no problem here (unless, of course, the pipe is touched)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    What I Assume Is A Massage Parlour In Sendai

    A sign in Japan with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation: Body relaxing, Hand pile.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Washing Machine Instructions At A Hotel I Stayed At In Utsunomiya

    A paper with notes at the time of use showing hilarious examples of getting lost in translation in Japan, like 'Washing after the end, don't leave it in the laundry. It causes the trouble.'

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Somewhere In Yokohama. Took This Photo Last May 2025

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a large sign in Japan reads 'Thanks nature B and live with all creatures.' next to P2 DOG & CAT.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    This Mall Always Has The Best Shirts (Kawachi Mataubara)

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a shirt in Japan with text that reads Plese Day a smile a lot on.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Insert The Temperature Of Your Choice Here. (At A Chocolate Store At Chitose Airport)

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a sign in Japan says 'Can be kept at temperature'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Looks Good Tho. Both The Flap And The Pafe. Which One Should I Order? 🙊 📍 Namba Osaka

    A menu in Japan, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation, advertising 'Flap shake' and 'GREATPAFE CAKE'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    ws_2 avatar
    nut nibbler
    nut nibbler
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is 'flap shake' some movement in a lapdance?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    That Doesn't Seem Like A Very Good Business Model But I'm Flattered, If A Bit Weirded Out

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a shaved ice stand in Japan with a sign that says Only you can eat here!

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    Memory Lane, Tokyo

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a sign in Japan that says Please eat only one person at a time.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Sounds Like Fun

    A bottle of mouthwash labeled Damon Mouthwash with the phrase Let's refresh your breath that reveals visible dirt when spit it out, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    I Can’t Remember Where I Took This Photo. I Think At A Mochi Or Steamed Bun Store In Atami

    A sign in Japan that reads "Because you are hot, please do not touch it," a humorous example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Ureshino, Saga

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a toilet sign in Japan with a confusing instruction to relax.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Near Narimasu Station, Itabashi, Tokyo

    The facade of a sports building in Japan with the phrase Let's sports in your life, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Now I Have Questions. And Somehow, I Also Want A Bucket Of It

    A menu board in Japan showing popcorn and what looks like bacon and cheese labeled Beacon Cheese, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Charming Sign On Public Toilet, Outside Of Fukuyama Station. I Guess It Worked - It Made Me Smile

    A restroom sign in Japan with the phrase Everyone smile toilet, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Yeah, All Is Ephemeral

    A blue sign in Japan with an incoherent English translation, a clear example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    One Of My Favorites I Found When I Was Living In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture

    A pink t-shirt in Japan with a bizarre English phrase, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Having "The Talk" At Hiroshima Station. The Ticket Office, I Think?

    A sign at a train station in Japan showing 'It is possible for the talk in writing,' a funny lost in translation example.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Stop Idling Around. Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu Parking Lot

    A sign in Japan with 'Please idle reduction for the earth' as an example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Was On The Toilet In A Public Restroom At Fuji-Q In Yamanashi, And I Noticed The Sign Below The Button That Says “Flesh Toilet”

    A toilet flush button in Japan with a sign that reads Press button flesh toilet, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    From In Front Of The Microwave In My Hamamatsu Hotel

    A warning sign in Japan for a microwave oven that states Please warn it not to separate eyes, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    My First Contribution To The Group. I Found This On Holiday In Okinawa This Week, Outside A Bar. It Has To Be Read With A "Yoda" Voice!

    A whiteboard sign in Japan says CLOSED with Sorry We Are written below, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Abashiri Prison Museum Parking

    A sign in Japan with a funny example of getting lost in translation: place that stops a bicycle.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Gotta Clern The House Today 🧹🧼 Daiso Clerning Aisle

    A store sign in Japan with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation: Clerning instead of Cleaning.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Toei Bus Will Touch You Firmly

    A circular sign in Japan with an illustration of a hand touching an IC card, text reads (It touches firmly), a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Somewhere Near Umeda, Osaka

    A sign in Japan advises customers to 'EAT HERE AND GET LAUGH. LAUGH AND GET FAT,' a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I knew it! Laughing is fattening!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #60

    Taken At A Game Center, Niigata City

    A hand-drawn sign in Japan says 'STAFF ONRY' (only) with an angry cartoon face, an example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Granny Shop

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: A shop sign in Japan for Granny Shop Baa Jee.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Ah Yes, The Scientific Latchin Name Of The Species. Osaka Floral Culture Park

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: A plant label in Japan with Magnolia ashei written in English.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    In A Restaurant In Hiroshima

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan: a door sign that reads Stuff Lonely.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Please Waste - At An Amusement Park In Okayama

    A trash can with the label PLEASE WASTE, an example of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    A Little Shopping In Kumamoto

    A grey tank top with the phrase BEAT Nice Thought and pink hearts, an example of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    For Those Embarrassing Moments When Your Skin Falls Off..(Yuzawa)

    A sign in Japan with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation, reading Refleshment Station.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Dug This One Up From A Little Over A Year Ago. The Worst Part Is This Was At A Translation Conference In Shiga

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan on a sign pointing to 'Spent Sheets, click here'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Small Hand Writing… In Jinbo-Cho, Tokyo

    A sign in Japan saying 'Stop taking picture' and 'Do not long time' with a camera crossed out, a hilarious example of lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    Like, Ok Drugstore Salad Bag In Osaka

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a Japanese cut vegetables salad package says 'Please eat with your like dressing'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    MT. Fuji - Yoshida Trail 4th Station Toilets - 2025

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: a sign in Japan advising against disposing of used toilet paper on the floor.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    Vending Machine At Ohanajaya Station

    A vending machine ad in Japan for "Spicy Miso Ramen" with the instruction "Folk Slup it right on the spot!" showing lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Is It Like The Axe Commercial, "Don't Use It If You Don't Mean It"? 🤔

    An intercom in Japan with a sign that says "For those who use Intercom Please use it," a funny example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    They Must Have Been Busy Running Around All Morning And Had To Come To A Halt

    A sign on a glass door in Japan that says BRAKE TIME, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    Saw This In The Tunnel On The Way To Board A Plane At Kansai Airport. Apparently Can't Even Get On A Plane Unscathed

    A yellow warning sticker in Japan that says WARNING HANDS PINCHING, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    [meet]

    A product label in Japan with a funny example of getting lost in translation: Crocodile meet instead of meat.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
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    #76

    Restaurant Menu In Osaka

    A menu in Japan featuring a funny example of getting lost in translation: Chicken discharge.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Shioyazaki Lighthouse, Southern Fukushima Prefecture. I Guess It Still Gets The Message Across… Sort Of 🤷‍♂️?

    A sign in Japan shows a hilarious example of getting lost in translation: 'KEEP OFF IN A FENCE'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    Spotted In Yokohama. Hare It Is On The 1st Floor

    A store sign in Japan displays a funny example of getting lost in translation for a 'hare salon'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Hareruya Card Store In Akihabara. I Think This Roughly Translates To “YOLO”?

    A display in Japan with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation on a yellow sticker.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #80

    Driving Through Shizuoka At The Moment And Spotted Some Epic

    The back of a delivery truck in Japan with text that reads 'The distribution company which I put together in the time,' an example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #81

    I Guess It's Ok To Park Here If You're Delightful About It

    A metal sign in Japan with a no-parking symbol reads 'NOT A NUISANCE PARKING,' an example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #82

    Came Across This On My Way Home From Work Yesterday - No Bumping Garbage Allowed Here😅 Osaka

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: A sign in Japan that reads Do not bump garbage here.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #83

    Taxi In Kyoto. This Guy Deserves A Little Credit For Making The Effort

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation: A handwritten sign in Japan saying we dont acept creait card.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
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    #84

    Just Arrived Now At The Sun Palace Hotel In Tooyako In Hokkaido

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan: a sign with gentle steps instructions.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #85

    Itabashi Hotel Cup

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan: a cup labeled washed up, be relived.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
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    #86

    Found This On A Door Of An Establishment In Osaka

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan: a sign stating I can't get out of here.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #87

    The People At Shiroyama Park In Fukui's Takahama-Cho Beach Side Area Know All About The Devious Pocket Sand. So, Drop That Sand, Dirtbag!

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan: a sign that reads Drop the Sand!

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #88

    I Wonder How Much It Is When They Aren't Sick? Tsukiji Outer Market

    Coca-Cola cans next to a sign that reads Cola We have a cold, an example of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #89

    A white t-shirt with the phrase THE TRIP WAS MAGICAL THE STUFF OF WHICH DREAMS ATE MADE, an example of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #90

    Nishiki Market, Kyoto, May 8, 2026. Apparently They Don’t Sell Plastic Shopping Bags

    A cardboard sign in Japan, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation, reading Pack is no sell.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
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    #91

    Saw This In An Ice Cream Shop At Akihabara Station

    A counter in Japan with a bell and a sign, a hilarious example of getting lost in translation.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
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    #92

    Sounds Like One Of Those Escape Room Challenges

    A yellow sign with the phrase Get out of this as an example of getting lost in translation in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
    POST
    #93

    Kyoto - Higashishiokojicho, 14 April 2026. Engrish All The Way!

    A menu in Japan with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation, showing Engrish.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
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    #94

    In A Small Shop In Kawazu

    A person holding a sweater with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation, found in Japan.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
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    #95

    Carpe Diem? 🎏a Beautiful Wall Reminder To Seize The Day While Waiting In Line To Enter An Onsen Bath In Higashi Kurume This Morning!

    A wall mural with a hilarious example of getting lost in translation with the phrase 'YOU ONLY LIVE ONES BEAUTIFUL IF YOU CAN DREAM'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

    1point
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    #96

    From The Ladies' Restroom At A 7 Eleven In Enoshima

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan, labeling a sanitary box as a 'FILTH CONTAINER'.

    EngrishInJapan Report

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    #97

    No, *you* Can't Make The Bed If There Are Things On It. Seen At Washington Hotel Plaza, Okayama

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan on a hotel sign about making the bed.

    EngrishInJapan Report

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    #98

    Received This Kind Card After Giving Blood In Kichijoji! Thnak You Too!

    Hilarious example of getting lost in translation in Japan with a 'Thnak you' card.

    EngrishInJapan Report

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