Cats are comedy gold. Even some people who claim they’re not animal lovers have found themselves caught up in a not-so-vicious cycle of cat content when they’re supposed to be doing that other important thing.

While humans spend time perfecting their punchlines, clapbacks, and one-liners, cats don’t even need to try. They can knock a vase off the table at 2 a.m., or run away from a cucumber, and instantly achieve viral status. Effortlessly hilarious with equal parts chaos and cuteness.

If you’re one of those people who can’t think of a better way to spend your day than scrolling through countless cat memes, you’re in for a treat. Bored Panda stumbled upon the Meowingtons Instagram account, and it’s a wall of purr-fection. It's not hard to see why the page has clocked up more than 768,000 followers. We’ve put together a list of the best posts from the page to serve as yet another reason for you to procrastinate.