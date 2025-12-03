ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are comedy gold. Even some people who claim they’re not animal lovers have found themselves caught up in a not-so-vicious cycle of cat content when they’re supposed to be doing that other important thing.

While humans spend time perfecting their punchlines, clapbacks, and one-liners, cats don’t even need to try. They can knock a vase off the table at 2 a.m., or run away from a cucumber, and instantly achieve viral status. Effortlessly hilarious with equal parts chaos and cuteness.

If you’re one of those people who can’t think of a better way to spend your day than scrolling through countless cat memes, you’re in for a treat. Bored Panda stumbled upon the Meowingtons Instagram account, and it’s a wall of purr-fection. It's not hard to see why the page has clocked up more than 768,000 followers. We’ve put together a list of the best posts from the page to serve as yet another reason for you to procrastinate.

#1

A fluffy orange and white cat sleeping comfortably on a checkered cushioned surface, perfect cute and chaotic cat content.

meowingtonsco Report

scientific proof that cats are in fact liquid

Cats rule the internet. And don't be surprised if one day, they rule the world too. It's hard to get your scroll on without coming across cat content, in one form or another.

Just recently, we stumbled upon some interesting research published in November 2025. The quirky study reveals that cats yell more at men than at women. And here's how the experts came to that conclusion...

The researchers "recruited" cat caregivers via social media platforms and mailing lists. Each of the participants had to have cared for their cats for a minimum of 6 months, and the pets had to be at least 8 months old at the time of the study.

"We asked primary caregivers to record a 5-min video of their interaction with their cat immediately upon returning home from work/school using a chest-mounted camera... They were instructed to start recording before opening the door to ensure that the cat's spontaneous greeting behavior upon their arrival was fully captured," reads the paper, published in Ethology: the International Journal of Behavioural Biology.

The caregivers were told to behave as naturally as possible and had to leave the camera rolling throughout the entire interaction phase.
    #2

    Side-by-side images of cats with distorted body shapes showcasing cute and chaotic cat content humor.

    meowingtonsco Report

    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    his coming was foretold in the ancient texts

    #3

    Gray cat cuddling a blue and yellow fish toy, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content for cat lovers.

    meowingtonsco Report

    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mished my fish that got squished.

    "The only significant finding was that cats used vocal communication more frequently when greeting male caregivers," noted the research team. They added that this could be because female caregivers are generally more verbally interactive, more skilled at interpreting feline vocalizations and more likely to mimic the vocalizations of their cats.

    "It is therefore possible that male caregivers require more explicit vocalizations to notice and respond to the needs of their cats, which in turn reinforces cats' tendency to use more directed and frequent vocal behavior to attract their attention," they concluded.

    #4

    Black cat lying stretched out on a wooden floor showing extended paws in cute and chaotic cat content meme.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #5

    Cat meme showing a gray cat sitting on a person's back while they are crouched near a toilet, illustrating cute and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #6

    Two cats held by a person, each with a cat-shaped cookie, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content humor.

    meowingtonsco Report

    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This mockery will not go unpunished..."

    A separate, interesting study conducted in 2023 found that having a cat as a pet is linked to an increased risk of schizophrenia-related conditions - especially if you had a pet cat during your childhood.

    A psychiatrist named John McGrath and some of his colleagues at the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research in Australia analyzed 17 papers published over the last 44 years in 11 countries to come to that conclusion.
    #7

    A chaotic cat running away with a pita bread in its mouth inside a home.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #8

    Cat meme featuring a large orange cat with toy dinosaurs and a Jurassic Park vehicle in a chaotic outdoor scene.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #9

    Cat walking on frozen pond ice with trees and houses in the background, cute and chaotic cat content meme.

    meowingtonsco Report

    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The joy it brings, my favorite dish.

    The link between human schizophrenia and cat ownership has nothing to do with the feline's behavior but more likely, say experts, a parasite found in the animals.

    "The proposed causal agent is Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii), an intracellular protozoan parasite found in domestic cats," explains the paper. "Infection with T. gondii has been associated with close contact with cats, ingestion of tissue cysts in undercooked meat of infected animals, and oocysts from food or water contaminated by cat feces."

    Scientists say the parasite can stay in someone's central nervous system and has been linked to a bunch of physiological changes in the brain.
    #10

    Cat holding a bubble tea drink with a playful expression, perfect for cute and chaotic cat content fans.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #11

    Cat perched on a slanted roof blending into the shadows, perfect for cute and chaotic cat content memes.

    meowingtonsco Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that is clearly Chuck Norris's cat

    #12

    Person typing at a desk with a cat wrapped in a blanket on the keyboard, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cats have the best life!

    A third study, published in 2021, pours cold water on the idea that cats couldn't give a rat's behind about their owners. A team of researchers found that felines "mentally track the locations of their owners by their voice, even when they can’t see them."

    The co-author of the paper, Dr. Saho Takagi of Kyoto University, and her peers "invited" 50 cats to participate in the study. The animals were played audio recordings of their owners calling out their names. The team observed that when the source of their owner’s voice moved, the cats appeared the most startled.

    “These findings suggest that cats are quite concerned about their owners,” Takagi told the Guardian. “They may be watching their owner’s every action carefully, thinking about what will happen next.”
    #13

    Man sitting with a cat in multiple scenes showing a humorous take on cute and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    jackieporter avatar
    Poppy
    Poppy
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've just had two weeks off and this was all I did

    #14

    Gray and white cat surrounded by dozens of toy mice, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content humor.

    meowingtonsco Report

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat does the same thing.

    #15

    Dog trapped by cats on stairs with glowing eyes, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content humor.

    meowingtonsco Report

    Cats often get a bad rep for not being cuddly and loving enough. They're seen as aloof, and sometimes even arrogant. But experts say the felines are just misunderstood.

    “Cats are not people, and they are not dogs,” explains Dr. Carlo Siracusa from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. “Humans hug and kiss. Dogs become very excited and jump around. Cats don’t do anything like that. They are much more elegant. They approach us. They bump their heads. Then they have some contact with us and walk away.”

    Perhaps this is exactly what makes them so endearing and keeps human beings hooked... Always coming back for more and more cat content. All. The. Darn. Time...

    #16

    Cat standing in a wide stance on wooden floor showing cute and chaotic cat content for meme lovers.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #17

    Two cats playfully fighting on an office chair, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in a workplace setting.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #18

    Black and white cat lying in a shadow on a paved driveway, perfect cute and chaotic cat content meme.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #19

    Tabby cat sitting on a paper towel on a colorful rug, illustrating cute and chaotic cat content humor.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #20

    Black cat with half an orange on its head resembling the Eye of Sauron in a funny chaotic cat meme.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #21

    Tabby cat inside fridge biting packaged chicken, showcasing chaotic cat content and cute cat behavior.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #22

    Three cats tangled and sleeping on a store floor beneath colorful candy shelves in cute and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd spend all my money in this shop. I'd have to buy treats for everyone of them.

    #23

    Person hiding under a blanket with a cat peeking out, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content humor.

    meowingtonsco Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's impossible to hide from a cat, they are masters at finding the best spots.

    #24

    Kitten sitting inside a worn boot with fur, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in a rustic setting.

    meowingtonsco Report

    akraven avatar
    AKRaven
    AKRaven
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you mean Boots with the PURR?

    #25

    Cat meme with a small cat sitting on a podium, caption about calling a cat with pspspsps for chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #26

    Cute and chaotic cat biting a hand in a funny meme for fans of adorable and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the text got switched.

    #27

    Cat named Hector sitting on a SWAT team member lying on grass, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content humor.

    meowingtonsco Report

    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope they're not using those guns with the laser pointer.

    #28

    Cat lying on carpet intently watching a sparkling water bottle, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also my cat's favorite show

    #29

    Cat wearing a Victorian gown and crown, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in a playful and charming setting.

    meowingtonsco Report

    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She must be a very tolerant kitty. I wouldn't survive putting that on my cat.

    #30

    Reddit post showing a gray cat sleeping facing away, relating to cute and chaotic cat content memes.

    meowingtonsco Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's the opposite. An animal with its back to you means that they completely trust you to protect them and not hurt them.

    #31

    Cat wearing collar tearing up paper on table, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in a humorous moment.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #32

    Blurry black and white kitten sitting on a couch cushion, perfect for cute and chaotic cat content lovers.

    meowingtonsco Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    he is so small that would make him a Kitten Nugget

    #33

    Two people in blue uniforms gently restrain a tiny kitten on a white table for a medical exam, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #34

    Rescued kitten with liberty card and health record, cute and chaotic cat content for cat lovers and meme fans.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #35

    Black cat crouching on a folded rug in a spotlight of a laser pointer on wooden and carpeted floor, cute chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #36

    Black kitten with white mustache and paws posing in different angles, perfect for cute and chaotic cat content memes.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #37

    Cat standing on a windowsill with sunlight behind, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in a funny meme format.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #38

    Two cats among watermelons with humorous text, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in a playful meme.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #39

    Cat lying comfortably on a bed with a person, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in a cozy bedroom setting.

    meowingtonsco Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is unbearably cute. I have been smitten with this kitten.

    #40

    Cat content meme showing a cat with a matching heart-shaped paw print and wrist tattoo.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #41

    Two spotted cats close together, illustrating a funny meme about cute and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #42

    Two light-colored cats lying side by side on a bed, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in sync.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #43

    Kitten hiding behind curtains looking ready to pounce, perfect cute and chaotic cat content meme.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #44

    Man lying among many cats, surrounded by cute and chaotic cat content meme about winning the lottery signs.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #45

    A cute orange cat lying on a bag of carrots, showcasing chaotic and adorable cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #46

    Cat meme featuring a tabby cat holding a lollipop, perfect for fans of cute and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #47

    Tabby cat with a sly expression behind red and green leaves, perfect for cute and chaotic cat content memes.

    meowingtonsco Report

    kirstenkerkhof avatar
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Kirsten Kerkhof
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... and she wants to speak to the manager.

    #48

    Orange cat lying on couch under a blanket, perfectly capturing cute and chaotic cat content humor.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #49

    Cute and chaotic cat watching through a door crack, showing funny and adorable cat meme content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #50

    Black cat held mid-air with legs spread, captioned with a humorous phrase for cute and chaotic cat content fans.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #51

    Blurry close-up of a dog and a cat with anxious and chaotic expressions, perfect for cute and chaotic cat content memes.

    meowingtonsco Report

    arranrichards avatar
    Tobias Reaper
    Tobias Reaper
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    looks like an indie bands album cover

    #52

    Medieval painting showing a small cat in full armor, highlighting cute and chaotic cat content humor.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #53

    Man rock climbing with a cat hanging on his back, showing chaotic and cute cat content for meme lovers.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #54

    Annoyed cat face meme perfectly capturing cute and chaotic cat content for cat lovers.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #55

    Cute and chaotic cat meme showing a cat giving a thumbs up from a high ledge in playful cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #56

    Cat wearing a yellow hoodie with a baby size tag on its face, perfect for cute and chaotic cat content lovers.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #57

    Cat paw sandwiched between two Oreo cookies, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in a playful moment.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #58

    Cat photo with humorous hair effect, perfect for fans of cute and chaotic cat content and memes.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #59

    Marge Simpson feeding multiple cats outside, showcasing cute and chaotic cat content in a colorful backyard scene.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #60

    Vintage-style painting of a child hugging a black cat with funny chaotic cat content meme text.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #61

    Two close-up images of a cute cat behind a mesh screen with text about small crimes in chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #62

    Cartoon character and cat in bed with shower caps, humor capturing cute and chaotic cat content moments.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #63

    Chubby cat standing near litter box with a funny caption, perfect for cute and chaotic cat content memes.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #64

    Cute and chaotic kitten with a blue bow perched on a person's shoulder, showcasing adorable cat content and charm.

    meowingtonsco Report

    #65

    Child in vintage clothing holding a black cat with humorous text about cute and chaotic cat content.

    meowingtonsco Report

