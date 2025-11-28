ADVERTISEMENT

A bank, a casino, a movie theater… the internet is many things. But above all, it’s a meme factory. Take the social media page 'Openly Gay Animals', for example. Catchy name, I know. But the content isn't about what it might suggest. Instead, this fun little online project uses animal photos to reflect the absurdity, pettiness, and painfully relatable moments of human life — and sometimes uses human behavior to explain the animals. The jokes work both ways. I guess, in the end, we're still just mammals making stuff up as we go.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Two birds with unusual feather patterns that resemble expressive faces, funny animal memes to brighten your day

openlygayanimals Report

    #2

    Therapy dog Miss Peanut featured in school yearbook, a funny animal meme to bring light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #3

    Funny animal meme of a cat lying upside down inside while three chickens watch from outside a glass door.

    openlygayanimals Report

    lauralawson_3 avatar
    Laura Lawson
    Laura Lawson
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had med students at the birth of my 1st child & this is exactly how I felt!

    #4

    Cute white baby goat with confident expressions illustrating funny animal memes for a lighthearted mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me when I show an apprentice how it is done. They try and say it can't be done and I show them again that yes, it can be done....

    #5

    Close-up of a man’s face mimicking a pug's funny expression, fitting the theme of funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #6

    Angry cartoon cat walking with a grumpy real cat held and released, funny animal memes capturing feline mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #7

    Two dogs in colorful sweaters standing in snow, featured in a funny animal meme to bring light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #8

    Happy dog next to a blood bag after donating, featured in funny animal memes to bring light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #9

    Large white dog’s head appearing humorously oversized in a small room, funny animal meme illustrating dog behavior.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #10

    Dog wearing a floral dress and black wig showing teeth humorously, one of the funny animal memes to brighten your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #11

    Deer and dog standing together outdoors in a funny animal meme capturing an unlikely friendship moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have to admit a certain similarity.

    #12

    Tiger stretching with tongue out in a funny animal meme to bring light and laughter to your day in a natural green setting.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #13

    Close-up of a black puppy with a funny uneven haircut, perfect for funny animal memes to brighten your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #14

    Horse standing alone on a beach reflecting in a funny animal meme about being man's best friend after war battles.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #15

    Four fish with open mouths being humorously shown with mascara brushes, featured in funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #16

    Beluga whale with a funny expression in the water, perfect for a collection of funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #17

    A funny animal meme showing a dog turning back with caption about loyalty, perfect for funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #18

    Cat humor meme showing a cat with a wrench trying to fix a glowing red spine, highlighting funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #19

    Sleepy orangutan face meme illustrating tiredness, part of funny animal memes to bring light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #20

    Funny animal meme featuring a bison and calf with a pun dialogue in a green grassy field background.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #21

    Panda figurine wearing a hat sitting on a snowy rock amid frosted trees, a funny animal meme for a light mood.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #22

    Funny animal meme showing a dog with a unique hairstyle under a caption about high school girls and Tyler.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #23

    Funny animal meme showing a pig lying on its back on a bed, illustrating procrastination at home humor.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #24

    Ancient warrior in traditional armor running while walking a cat on a leash in a funny animal meme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who walks their cat?

    #25

    Two bees covered in pollen sleeping close together inside a flower in a funny animal memes moment.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #26

    Funny animal meme with a golden retriever looking confused about eating Oreos instead of dog food.

    openlygayanimals Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's my house and I'm bigger than you are.

    #27

    Funny animal meme showing a puppet sitting on the floor watching a cat eat from a plate, bringing light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People are everywhere. Cats are rare.

    #28

    Small scruffy dog with mismatched fairy wings, appearing to try spreading joy in a funny animal meme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #29

    Purple bicycle with a For Seal sign above a seal lying on sand, raising a flipper with the caption thanks in a funny animal meme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #30

    Funny animal meme of a lizard dressed humorously as a Shaloman, showcasing creative animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #31

    Squirrel caught stealing food from McDonald's delivery bag on doorstep in funny animal memes collection.

    openlygayanimals Report

    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How long was the bag sitting there for an animal to chew through and steal food?

    #32

    Funny animal meme of a dog with a face resembling a person, showcasing humor in funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #33

    Baby monkey playing with a snowball in the snow, a cute example of funny animal memes to bring light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #34

    Close-up of a golden retriever's face with a patient expression featured in funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #35

    Funny animal meme showing a lion with caption about farting and a defeated male lion walking away humor in animal memes

    openlygayanimals Report

    #36

    Funny animal meme showing a dog with a surprised face reacting to the phrase "Whatever happens... happens" in a humorous way.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #37

    Funny animal meme showing comparison of a realistic tiger tattoo design and a poorly done tiger tattoo on skin.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #38

    Fluffy cat sitting proudly by the fireplace in a cozy room, featured in funny animal memes to brighten your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #39

    Tweet humorously reviewing bird nesting styles with a photo of an American robin nest and blue eggs, funny animal memes theme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #40

    Funny animal memes featuring a baby toucan perched among green leaves to brighten your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #41

    Cat gripping steering wheel humor meme above a truck loaded with stacked cat trees, showcasing funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #42

    Funny animal memes showing a raccoon, skunk, and opossum sitting on alligators in the water making silly decisions.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #43

    Funny animal meme with beavers chewing wood and swimming, showcasing playful humor in nature and wildlife.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #44

    Man with afro gently touching a young deer in nature, a funny animal meme capturing a tender moment between human and wildlife.

    openlygayanimals Report

    mariacurtis avatar
    Ria C.
    Ria C.
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That deer was so sweet to say that about Bob.

    #45

    Two chubby cats lying on the floor humorously capture funny animal memes about hanging out moments.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #46

    Cartoon and real-life deer and skunk meeting nose to nose in a funny animal meme for lightening your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #47

    Funny animal meme featuring a fluffy white dog puppet with floppy ears and a cheerful expression on a blue background.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #48

    Funny animal meme showing a bird stretching its leg with captions "Me" and "That" on the beach.

    openlygayanimals Report

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is only one way to really find out.

    #49

    Dog and two cats cuddling closely, creating a funny animal meme moment full of charm and cuteness.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #50

    Three tabby kittens curled up together on a wooden floor in a funny animal meme about a cat hurricane.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #51

    Funny animal meme featuring a small dog with goofy teeth close-up, showcasing humor in animal expressions.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #52

    Black and white cat with unique markings on a wall in a funny animal meme to bring light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #53

    Funny animal meme showing a black dog named Walter reacting after being told no more treats for the day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #54

    Funny animal meme showing an angry beaver reacting to miles per hour instead of syrup per moose.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #55

    Funny animal memes featuring a fluffy white poodle listed in a humorous movie filmography.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #56

    Funny animal meme showing a colorful bird with a humorous conversation about identifying birds to bring light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #57

    Funny animal meme showing a white dog with muddy legs seemingly wearing "boots" on a sandy surface.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #58

    Small dog making a funny face showing strong dislike for celery in a humorous animal meme.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #59

    Two armadillo girdled lizards curled up in hands, showcasing their unique armored scales, funny animal memes inspiration.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #60

    Close-up of a funny snake meme with text, featuring a snake with human-like teeth, part of funny animal memes.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #61

    Simple line drawing of a person sleeping on a dog, funny animal memes to bring light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #62

    Cute Shiba Inu puppy held by hands with funny animal meme text expressing frustration and craving violence.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #63

    Fluffy black cat staring at a pepperoni pizza with funny animal memes caption about pizza and problems.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #64

    Horse giving a side-eye glance with funny animal meme text about lurking around his medicine cabinet.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #65

    Two dogs, one gently petting the other, illustrating a funny animal meme about daycare interactions.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #66

    Six close-up photos of cat paws showing different toe pad colors and patterns in a funny animal memes style.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #67

    Fox lying in a garden planter with plants, a funny animal meme bringing light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #68

    Funny animal meme showing a dog wearing an explosive dog vest with caption about petting him carefully.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #69

    Cute dog with tongue out looking at a plate of spaghetti in a funny animal memes photo.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #70

    Funny animal meme showing a large turtle with a tiny baby turtle on its head, highlighting slow growth and age humor.

    openlygayanimals Report

    #71

    Dog's suspicious face seen in car mirror, captured in a funny animal meme bringing light to your day.

    openlygayanimals Report

