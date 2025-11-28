71 Funny Animal Memes To Bring Light To Your Day (New Pics)
A bank, a casino, a movie theater… the internet is many things. But above all, it’s a meme factory. Take the social media page 'Openly Gay Animals', for example. Catchy name, I know. But the content isn't about what it might suggest. Instead, this fun little online project uses animal photos to reflect the absurdity, pettiness, and painfully relatable moments of human life — and sometimes uses human behavior to explain the animals. The jokes work both ways. I guess, in the end, we're still just mammals making stuff up as we go.
I had med students at the birth of my 1st child & this is exactly how I felt!
Me when I show an apprentice how it is done. They try and say it can't be done and I show them again that yes, it can be done....
How long was the bag sitting there for an animal to chew through and steal food?