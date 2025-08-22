ADVERTISEMENT

Every home has them. The "we don't talk about that" spots. That terrifying nest of cords under the TV that looks like a robot threw up. The perpetually scuffed baseboards that have seen too much. The chaotic pile of shoes by the door that serves as a daily trip hazard. We all have a mental list of these little eyesores we swear we'll get to "someday." But let's be real, "someday" usually involves a lot of effort, a trip to the hardware store, and potentially a YouTube tutorial spiral. This list is not about that. This is the official guide to the low-effort, high-impact cover-up. We've found 20 clever products designed to hide, conceal, and otherwise distract from the ugly parts of your home, so you can achieve that "I have my life together" aesthetic with minimal actual work.