ADVERTISEMENT

Let's be real, unless you live in a magazine spread (and who actually does), your home probably has a few quirks. Maybe it's a scuff mark that mysteriously appeared, a tangle of cords staging a rebellion behind the TV, or bathroom grout that's seen better decades. Achieving domestic perfection is exhausting, expensive, and honestly, kind of boring. Sometimes you just want those little annoyances to... disappear, at least temporarily.

Welcome to the glorious art of the cover-up. Before you schedule a costly renovation or resign yourself to living with that cracked tile forever, check out these ingenious items. They're like little stagehands for your house, working behind the scenes to distract from the less-than-stellar bits and make everything look way more put-together than it actually feels. Get ready to fool your guests (and maybe even yourself) into thinking you've got it all handled.