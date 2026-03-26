ADVERTISEMENT

Friendship is magic – and even if you’ve never watched that cartoon about little ponies, you’ll definitely agree with this. It’s always incredibly wonderful to have someone you can rely on, who will always help and be by your side. However, it’s no less important to remember that true friendship is always a two-way street.

But the longtime bestie of the narrator of today’s story seems to have completely forgotten this. Otherwise, why did she spend years trying to get closer to her friend’s husband, and then almost ruin their marriage? Okay, let’s not get ahead of ourselves and just go on reading.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

A true friendship is a priceless thing in our lives, but sometimes friends actually try to blatantly take advantage of the trust

Image credits: volodymyr-t / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is happily married, and she also has a longtime bestie, called “Maria”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author says that Maria is quite a flamboyant person, but also frivolous and even promiscuous

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: faststocklv / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s spouse, however, always disliked Maria and rejected all her numerous attempts to befriend him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway_maria12421

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The wife, meanwhile, literally pushed the man into a friendship with Maria, not noticing her outright flirting with him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Maria started attending the same gym as the couple, and did her best to be closer to her bestie’s spouse

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway_maria12421

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: G23 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

One night, at a party at Maria’s house, all the guests got quite tipsy and stayed at a sleepover there

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author woke up in the middle of the night, alone in bed, and heard someone moaning outside

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway_maria12421

Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Then she ran into her husband, shirtless and in his jeans only, and he said that he had heard the moaning too

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: frimages / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple went to bed, but in the morning, the author found Maria sleeping in her bedroom, alone but completely naked

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: throwaway_maria12421

So the woman started suspecting her husband of being intimate with Maria that night and sought support online

The original poster (OP) explains that she and her husband have been married for many years and have always had a wonderful relationship. The OP also has a bestie, “Maria,” with whom she’s been friends for over a decade, since college. Maria was always quite frivolous and even promiscuous, and her striking appearance sometimes made the author a little envious.

However, now, years later, Maria is still single, while our heroine is happily married, and her husband is quite a handsome guy. However, he never liked Maria, despite her constant fruitless attempts to befriend him. Or at least, the original poster believes these were fruitless attempts…

So, at one party at Maria’s house, our heroine and her spouse, along with other guests, Maria’s colleagues, got tipsy and even more, and the host spent the entire evening openly flirting with her friend’s husband. He, however, as always, didn’t give in to her advances. And then the OP passed out, and she woke up only in the middle of the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was alone in bed in the guest room, and from somewhere in the house she could hear some moaning. The author got up and went looking for her husband, and soon found him, wearing only jeans and no shirt. The man said it was hot, and the shirt was found on a chair next to their bed. They went back and fell asleep together. Then, early in the morning, the author found her bestie sleeping in her bed, completely naked…

And now the OP is tormented by suspicions that her hubby was intimate with Maria after all. Moreover, a couple of days later, Maria started texting him, urging him to “confess everything.” However, the man responded with bewilderment, saying he didn’t get what Maria was writing about. The suspicions only became stronger, and after a huge spat, the author went to her parents’ place and also decided to ask for advice online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

“Much of this story shows that this woman unconsciously tended to prioritize a long-standing friendship over her marriage,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “She says she always admired her friend, but now her attempts to push her husband and bestie into friendship have only backfired.”

According to the expert, in such situations, the principle of “Who benefits?” should be applied. And if the author’s friend has been involved in similar situations multiple times, while her husband has never given reason to doubt his fidelity, is that reason to suspect him? Ultimately, the original poster’s friend attempted to ruin her relationship, the expert is pretty sure.

People in the comments also urged the author not to trust her bestie, as she appears to be openly trying to destroy her marriage by any means necessary. Responders suggested the OP trust her husband more than the woman she claimed had always been promiscuous and flippant. Otherwise, commenters said, her marriage was doomed.

Incidentally, our heroine later shared several updates and admitted that netizens’ advice actually saved her marriage. She reconciled with her husband and later discovered that Maria had been intimate with one of her male coworkers, but due to booze, she was unable to figure out who it really was. Moreover, the coworker and the OP’s spouse are roughly the same height and build.

ADVERTISEMENT

A year later, the author also revealed that Maria then started dating that guy, but he soon cheated on her, and they broke up. The woman remains single, but now our heroine tries to keep her at arm’s length from her family, remembering that incident. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

Netizens urged the author to trust her husband more, and it later turned out that Maria actually had slept with her male coworker, not the author’s husband

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT