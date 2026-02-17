ADVERTISEMENT

So boom… I’m doing this tattoo, right? And tell me why I had to keep my mask on the whole time. Not even for safety. Some clients come in a little too comfortable, not all the way put together, and I'll be fighting for my life behind that mask.Now I’m trying to be professional, but why do you all not prep before an appointment?Like if I got to be this close to you for hours, at least come correct.Be honest, am I wrong for silently judging?