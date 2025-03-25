ADVERTISEMENT

Hey Pandas! We’re giving away a physical copy of the Bored Panda Children's Book created by Mike Bender and Chuck Dillon. All you have to do is share a picture of how your kid fights boredom! Whether it’s building forts, painting, or turning the living room into a jungle—show us their creative side.

To make this a little easier to figure out, here are some rules you should follow before submitting:

1. Only parents or legal guardians can submit photos of their kids.

2. The most upvoted image by April 1st wins.

3. Your Bored Panda account must have a working email linked upon registering OR include a contact email in your “About Me” section so we can reach you.

The winner will receive a physical copy of the Bored Panda Children's Book. Please remember that the book will be sent after the official release (April 29th, 2025), not earlier.

Image credits: Mike Bender , Chuck Dillon