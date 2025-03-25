1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Win A Bored Panda Kids’ Book By Sharing A Pic Of How Your Kid Fights Boredom
Hey Pandas! We’re giving away a physical copy of the Bored Panda Children's Book created by Mike Bender and Chuck Dillon. All you have to do is share a picture of how your kid fights boredom! Whether it’s building forts, painting, or turning the living room into a jungle—show us their creative side.
To make this a little easier to figure out, here are some rules you should follow before submitting:
1. Only parents or legal guardians can submit photos of their kids.
2. The most upvoted image by April 1st wins.
3. Your Bored Panda account must have a working email linked upon registering OR include a contact email in your “About Me” section so we can reach you.
The winner will receive a physical copy of the Bored Panda Children's Book. Please remember that the book will be sent after the official release (April 29th, 2025), not earlier.
Image credits: Mike Bender , Chuck Dillon
Image credits: Mike Bender , Chuck Dillon
Inspire the Panda by sharing images of how your child fights boredom without a screen!
This post may include affiliate links.
Boredom ? Don't Know About It By Toutatis !
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish
Is there gonna be celebrity gossip and paywalls in there too?
Is there gonna be celebrity gossip and paywalls in there too?