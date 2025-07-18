ADVERTISEMENT

This rhetorical question is a tricky one… Allow me to back up a bit.One of my biggest fears in life is that my tombstone will say I was boring. But I have proof I'm not!The last time I was bored—on a rainy, dull Sunday afternoon in November 2022—I ended up creating an outline for a World Peace Project. And believe it or not, it’s actually starting to come together.Please keep it in your thoughts and prayers. Everywhere— Below (low frequency: 666), Above (high frequency: 1111), And here on Earth, because things are a little crazy right now.Just hang on for dear life, like the rest of us. Wishing you all the best.

