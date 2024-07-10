0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Most Trusted Person?
Community member
Share your thoughts.
This post may include affiliate links.
Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!
Follow Bored Panda on Google News!
Follow us on Flipboard.com/@boredpanda!
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Error occurred when generating embed. Please check link and try again.
Use html version
Generate not embedded version
Add watermark
Hide Caption
Crop
Add watermark
Title
0
The human consciousness, a profound mystery, remains largely uncharted. It’s the essence of our existence, the core of our identity, yet its nature eludes our understanding. Consciousness is the subjective experience of an inner life, the silent monologue that narrates our world. Yet, how does this intangible phenomenon arise from the physical brain? This question, often referred to as the “hard problem” of consciousness, challenges scientists and philosophers alike. Despite advancements in neuroscience, the bridge from biological processes to subjective experiences remains obscured. Consciousness, thus, stands as a testament to the limits of human understanding, a riddle wrapped in the enigma of our own minds.Read less »
Kermit the Hermit
Author, Community member
The human consciousness, a profound mystery, remains largely uncharted. It’s the essence of our existence, the core of our identity, yet its nature eludes our understanding. Consciousness is the subjective experience of an inner life, the silent monologue that narrates our world. Yet, how does this intangible phenomenon arise from the physical brain? This question, often referred to as the “hard problem” of consciousness, challenges scientists and philosophers alike. Despite advancements in neuroscience, the bridge from biological processes to subjective experiences remains obscured. Consciousness, thus, stands as a testament to the limits of human understanding, a riddle wrapped in the enigma of our own minds.
Read more »
My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.Read less »
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff
My name is Gabriela, and I’m a Community Manager at Bored Panda. In real life, it means that every day, together with my team, I ensure that all the posts submitted by our creative pandas display their work in the best possible way. I'm always on the lookout for new artists who would like to join our community and share their content with a wide audience. In addition to that, I keep my finger on the community pulse and supervise its activity, ensuring that any problems our members experience on our website are promptly resolved. Before joining the Bored Panda team, I worked as a freelancer, offering my creative services to people around the world—starting with graphic design, photography, and finally videos. Now, I pursue these activities only as a hobby, capturing moments with my cats and documenting new places I visit during my travels.