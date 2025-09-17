ADVERTISEMENT

Last night, I decided that I was going to let myself have a break for once. Instead of doing all the daily chores that I do until I go to bed, I sat down and turned on Cowboy Bebop. As the theme song came on, I felt a smile and a tear grow simultaneously, because it reminded me of being a young panda in my grandparents' living room late on a Saturday night. I've seen many posts about food that brings back memories, but have never seen one about shows. So, what's yours?