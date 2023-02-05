House hold chores like cleaning, cooking, washing clothes or dishes, etc.

#1

Dusting. I don't hate cleaning but dust somehow reaches every corner of the house. Drives me nuts

Angel Red
#2

Taking the trash out in summer.
I live rural, so they just empty the (four different kinds of) bins every two to four weeks and no matter what you do (use ash, use repellent, use huge trash bags for the bin additional to the ordinary, closed trash bags, clean the bin regularly), there will always be flies and maggots at some point during the summer.

I'm fine with every other chore but taking the trash out is husband's part, esp. in summer.

JJ
#3

Hoovering. Ugh I hate it so much! Doing the dishes is also not too fun

irishgoatgirl
