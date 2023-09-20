From the mystical realms of Middle Earth to the futuristic landscapes of Blade Runner, fiction has presented us with various worlds. Which one captivates you the most, and what would be your role in it?

#1

It's a tie between Hogwarts and the Grishaverse

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Oooh oooh what house are you?

#2

The Harry Potter universe

Julie S
I wouldn't last a day in the world of HP

#3

The world of Pokemon

Reasons:
> The pokemonnnn! They're soo fricking cool to have and be friends with
> The people They're so fricking nice, except for some jerks who want to end the universe-
> The environment Ok why the heck is everything there so fricking beautiful even the worst places are bloody gorgeous oh my goshhh
> I get to see my favourite characters! Steven Stone I am your biggest fan, take me as your student please!!!!

#4

1. Teyvat because It’s so bloody pretty.

2. The adventure time world

3. Honkai star rail

Icelandic_Fart (he/him)
