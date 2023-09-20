4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Which Fictional Universe Would You Choose To Live In Forever?
From the mystical realms of Middle Earth to the futuristic landscapes of Blade Runner, fiction has presented us with various worlds. Which one captivates you the most, and what would be your role in it?
This post may include affiliate links.
It's a tie between Hogwarts and the Grishaverse
The Harry Potter universe
The world of Pokemon
Reasons:
> The pokemonnnn! They're soo fricking cool to have and be friends with
> The people They're so fricking nice, except for some jerks who want to end the universe-
> The environment Ok why the heck is everything there so fricking beautiful even the worst places are bloody gorgeous oh my goshhh
> I get to see my favourite characters! Steven Stone I am your biggest fan, take me as your student please!!!!
1. Teyvat because It’s so bloody pretty.
2. The adventure time world
3. Honkai star rail