#1 I love the sunrise, or early enough in the morning that it’s still darkish. Ironic, cause I’m not a morning person!

#2 Morning. I'm not a morning person and that would be enough for numerous amusing stories, but the silence is enjoyable. Thinking is still in sleep, so I can either go exercise outside or walk to the gym without my subconscious being involved because it still has a lot of work to do to understand the previous night's dreams. Exercising with repetitions would not be successful otherwise. 9...10...Did I buy that wine vinegar when I didn't put it on the list? I bought it! White vinegar! By the way, when did I fertilize that vine...um, what 21? 25...

#3 Six o'clock in the morning (in the late spring/summer/early autumn). The peaceful stillness of the morning, when hardly anyone is risen, and those who are, are mindful and thankful for the same quiet that you are basking in, is a calming breath of a whisper, speaking sweet nothing into your ears.



And, cliché though it may sound, whatever time of day it is! When I'm living through the day, I appreciate the things about it that make the stress seem less important, or help abate any anger/sadness I'm feeling, like those birds, chirping and trilling, or that pretty flower, swaying in the breeze, or them light, fluffy cumulus clouds, navigating the windy sky, or the stars, hanging from the heavens in a beautiful display.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I love nighttime. Sleep is great. But I also like being active at night, like school dances or parties too.