Someone decided to impose tariffs on films that weren't made in the United States or produced in the United States. What are your favorite "foreign" films?

#1

Cinéma Paradiso; Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulin; Tiger and Dragon; The Piano; The Red Lantern; Adieu ma Concubine; Hero; shí miàn mái fú... The list is long. Cinema wasn't first invented by Hollywood. It was by the Lumière brothers.

User avatar Frances Pitchoune
