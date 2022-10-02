So I know I'm not the only one aware of how much groceries are rising in price. I've been working on finding recipes for cheap meals that aren't just ramen.

So I want to hear what you guys have to suggest! What's your favorite meal to make on a budget?

Mine is tuna mush:

1 can of tuna

1 can of peas

1 box of the cheapest Mac n cheese you can find

Cook Mac as directed, add (drained) tuna and peas, and combine over the heat.