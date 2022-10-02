1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Cheap Meal To Make?
So I know I'm not the only one aware of how much groceries are rising in price. I've been working on finding recipes for cheap meals that aren't just ramen.
So I want to hear what you guys have to suggest! What's your favorite meal to make on a budget?
Mine is tuna mush:
1 can of tuna
1 can of peas
1 box of the cheapest Mac n cheese you can find
Cook Mac as directed, add (drained) tuna and peas, and combine over the heat.
