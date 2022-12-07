#1

Ill go first..one thing I think about a lot is change, i think that, while people can change, you can never truly escape from your past, and no matter what you do or who you become, it'll be there, the people you've hurt are still hurt, and even if you are the best person in the world right now, they shouldn't feel guilty about not excusing what you did, at the same time, there are things you can never change from, when that line is crossed, you can never go back, I live from this a lot, I never wanna cross such a line