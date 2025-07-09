#1

I've had several "big dreams" thru out my life. So, in a nutshell...when I was little (6-7 yro) I wanted to be the Sun. That way, instead of thinking that the world revolves around me, I can have several worlds and moons, etc... revolving around me. If I get mad, I can go Super Nova and nobody can do anything about it.

But that dream turned into my wanting to be an astrophysicist/astronaut. Until about 9 yes.ago. Now, My big dream is to find a spot to pop a squat. Just a little spot for me and my dog to call our own.