If you had all the means to make your dreams come true, what would you do? Mine is meeting Ricky Martin. I have been his fan for 25 years... I wish I could meet him.

#1

I've had several "big dreams" thru out my life. So, in a nutshell...when I was little (6-7 yro) I wanted to be the Sun. That way, instead of thinking that the world revolves around me, I can have several worlds and moons, etc... revolving around me. If I get mad, I can go Super Nova and nobody can do anything about it.
But that dream turned into my wanting to be an astrophysicist/astronaut. Until about 9 yes.ago. Now, My big dream is to find a spot to pop a squat. Just a little spot for me and my dog to call our own.

User avatar Benjamin Brogan
    #2

    I don't have any big dreams. Not any more.

    User avatar Beak Hookage
