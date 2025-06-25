Once, I went to a fancy spa and paid for a body wrap — but what I got was a claustrophobia-induced panic attack.Or —I paid for a meet and greet with Justin Bieber; what I got was a photo with a cardboard cutout of JB.

#1 I paid actual money to let someone wax my underarms. JHC! Worst pain of my life - and I've had 3 kids.

RELATED:

#2 I had a massage in a beach resort in the Maldives. I had metal rods down my spine at the time and made sure they know about it and would steer well clear... perhaps their English was not up to it but they just pretended to understand, although the huge long and very recent scar should have been a clue, but the masseuse climbed up on the table and started to walk up my back, until I shouted to stop before she'd done ay actual damage,

ADVERTISEMENT