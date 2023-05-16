People say weird stuff when they are dreaming, either out loud or in their dream, I wanna know what people have said.

#1

I woke up (in my dream) naked by the sound of the gardener, who stands in front of my open window. He stared at me. And not being a morning-person, I said really annoyed: "Haven't you seen a naked woman before? F**king virgin." closed the window and woke up again.
I wonder since then if I ever be able to feel embaressement in my subcounsiousness.

The Red Snapper
#2

I used to think that criminals were called “buffalo men” so I had a dream that two kidnappers came into my house, and I screamed at my sister to unlock the door because “the ‘buffalo men’ were trying to kidnap me”

WiggleJiggle (they/them)
