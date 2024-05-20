1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Silliest Thing You Have Ever Heard?
Sometimes, it feels like humans are just getting stupider. So I’m asking you, Pandas, to give me the silliest thing anyone has ever said or done that you’ve seen. Prepare to lose brain cells!
This post may include affiliate links.
Abt 10 years ago i lived at a mens sober house. It was religious which i knew. What i didnt know was how extreme they were. The so called pastor that over saw the house would hold bible studies 3 times a week. Im actually fine with that if its your thing. We were forced to sit there and listen. I decided to leave when he preached that Allah was Satan. He didnt like it when i pointed out that Allah was the Arabic word for God. So his God was Satan as well