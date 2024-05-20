#1

Abt 10 years ago i lived at a mens sober house. It was religious which i knew. What i didnt know was how extreme they were. The so called pastor that over saw the house would hold bible studies 3 times a week. Im actually fine with that if its your thing. We were forced to sit there and listen. I decided to leave when he preached that Allah was Satan. He didnt like it when i pointed out that Allah was the Arabic word for God. So his God was Satan as well