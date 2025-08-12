Most of us heard the classic "I’m sick" or "my car broke down" excuses but sometimes people get really creative when they’re trying to skip a shift. What’s the wildest, funniest, or most downright bizarre reason you’ve ever heard for calling off work?

#1

Friend of mine ... had a large mirror beside his side of the bed... wife moves mirror and he doesn't notice when he went to bed... didn't go to work next day... his excuse to his boss.... " I woke up and didn't see myself in the mirror so I thought I had already gone to work "
Boss laughed.

