Share your most interesting finds!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

A Mouse In Laundry Machine

A small mouse found unexpectedly inside a washing machine drum during cleaning at home.

Swimming-Map2078 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Sterling Silver Sculpture That Served As My Grandmother’s Favorite Ashtray

    Ornate vintage metal boat figurine with two rowers, an unexpected thing found while cleaning a collection.

    MotherElderberry13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish