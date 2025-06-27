1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Exciting Anime Update You’ve Seen This Week?
We're always keeping an eye out for the latest anime updates, and now we want to hear from YOU! What’s the most exciting anime update you’ve seen this week? Is it a new season announcement? A release date reveal? Or maybe a surprise character comeback?Drop your updates, leaks, or predictions in the comments below — let’s geek out together! Stay tuned to Anikaze.com for more daily anime news, episode alerts, and surprise drops from your favorite series!
Definitely the upcoming season 2 of Dan da dan.... looking forward to that!!