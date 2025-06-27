ADVERTISEMENT

We're always keeping an eye out for the latest anime updates, and now we want to hear from YOU! What’s the most exciting anime update you’ve seen this week? Is it a new season announcement? A release date reveal? Or maybe a surprise character comeback?Drop your updates, leaks, or predictions in the comments below — let’s geek out together! Stay tuned to Anikaze.com for more daily anime news, episode alerts, and surprise drops from your favorite series!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Definitely the upcoming season 2 of Dan da dan.... looking forward to that!!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
User avatar Kiki Likes Sweets
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish