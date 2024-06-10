0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Rural Town Or Village In The UK To Settle Down On Permanently?
I'm the type of person who could easily spend 30 minutes just staring at a mountain wallpaper. I adore mountains, forests, waterfalls, and everything nature-related. I'm interested in finding out which town or village in the UK is the most beautiful and ideal for settling down forever, like during retirement. (If you were born and brought up or live in such an area, feel free to mention it as well.)
This post may include affiliate links.