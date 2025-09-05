Tell us the best piece of advice you’ve ever received and who it came from.I’ll start. My grandfather told me, when I was a late teenager, never to buy the cheapest or the most expensive item. Always go for the middle option—you’ll find better quality and spend much less using this method. You get what you pay for.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Don't believe everything you read on the internet - Abraham Lincoln.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Apatheist Account2
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
    Not your original work? Add source
    Publish
    Add Your Answer!

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish