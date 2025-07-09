1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Secretly Judge People For, Even Though You Know You Shouldn’t?
We all have our little judgy moments - what’s yours? Share it anonymously and let’s be honest!
This post may include affiliate links.
I am really bad at shopping cart judging. Like, if someone's cart is full of soda, junk food, ultra-processed food, etc. I am standing there thinking my god, treat your body better and buy real food. That junk is poison. And the people buying stuff like that always look so unhappy, too.