All my life I was told to work hard, go above and beyond and eventually I'd be rewarded. I recently became disabled due to stage 4 cancer, it's not going away. All the years of being underpaid continue when you can no longer work only now you get a portion of what you worked for your whole life. I always thought that "fixed income" was the same for everyone, that's why it's fixed, but it turns out that they average what you earned over a large portion of your work history. So when I was working part time for $3.35/hour that is averaged with what I was making when I became disabled. Don't make my mistake. Get that pay raise or better job now while you can. It has very long term, far reaching implications. I wonder how many bosses I've had who justified petty raises while they were raking in big pay and bonuses realize this injustice follows you through life...and would any of them care?

#2

Trust your gut and your basic boundaries.

Even kids should be taught about gaslighting, so they recognize it. As early as possible.

If someone makes you feel bad when you know in your heart you didn't do anything wrong, do NOT let them gaslight you into thinking it's your fault, that you're crazy or unreasonable.

If someone is telling you that something that obviously isn't okay is fine, don't believe them. Just because they say it's fine doesn't mean that it is. When you know a lamp is red, don't believe them saying that it's green.

If someone crosses a reasonable boundary that you have, don't let them dictate that they are allowed to. They're not. Stand your ground. If they freak out and demand to cross it, it means they have no respect for you.

Be extra wary if this is people you usually automatically trust - like parents/cose family, close friends or partners.

Ask others that you trust and that seem to have healthy values and a good life if you are in doubt. Say: "XX told me that xxxxx. Is it true that that is okay?"

Try imagining if you would think this was okay if said to someone else. If you feel it's unfair to them, then it's also unfair to you.

Believe your core feeling. And remove yourself from people who do this as fast as you can. Don't let them mess with your head or make you feel worthless.

Seek help getting away from them if you can't do it alone. Demand to be taken seriously when you ask for help.

If people make you uneasy, unsafe and full of doubt, run ASAP. You deserve better.