1. Went on a kid-friendly video game I'd been playing since 4 and somehow found the most dirty-minded group of people there. I lied about my age (I said I was 17 when I was actually 12) and then we roleplayed virtual sex (6 people, we did the jumping motion on top of people doing the sleeping motion and got around the chat restrictions by using 'mboans' for 'moans' and 'sfx' for 'sex') until I had to get off. I never saw them again but it was fun in a guilty way. The game was called Animal Jam.



2. Was a furry (I went to a furry convention at 13 while pretending to go to a sleepover)



3. Looked up 'fetish' and ended up on PornHub



4. Drew sexual art of WOF and Warriors characters



5. Went on BoredPanda



6. Set things on fire



7. Was friends with someone EXTREMELY perverted who:



Rape-style kicked me

Made a bunch of sexual/sex jokes

Constantly talked about sex

Jokingly had sexual positions with me



The worst part was I liked all of this