Hey Pandas, What’s Something That You Did That You Regret A Lot?
If you're not comfy with details, you can be vague about it!
Getting my very long waist length hair cut off. It’s growing back nicely now though 😊
Not making a huge stink and dragging my husband to see a doctor. Not doing my best at school and therefore no Uni. Being complacent about finances and now having a few problems (It is getting better tho). Started smoking again after my husbands death.
Aw hun, you've had it tough. If smoking helps, then smoke! I'm relieved to hear that your finances are on the mend, because some of us on here were a bit concerned that you might end up on 'onlyfans'! lol (I guess you always have that to fall back on!) Be kind to yourself, have a hug x
I was in a taxi one morning and we pulled up at the lights. Suddenly, there was a really loud, really scary, screaming coming from somewhere. I assumed it must be kids larking around but scanned the surrounding area anyway. I identified the screamer. 10 metres behind us, a man had his head trapped between the front of a bus and the pavement. He was clearly terrified but the bus driver didn't appear to notice him. With his head wedged inches from the bus wheel, this person was literally screaming for his life.
The lights changed and the taxi carried me away. I often think about that man and wonder if he escaped with his life. I regret being the person that saw but did nothing to help. It torments me. And I deserve it.