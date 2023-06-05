If you're not comfy with details, you can be vague about it!

#1

Getting my very long waist length hair cut off. It’s growing back nicely now though 😊

Richard Ross
#2

Not making a huge stink and dragging my husband to see a doctor. Not doing my best at school and therefore no Uni. Being complacent about finances and now having a few problems (It is getting better tho). Started smoking again after my husbands death.

Caro Caro
#3

I was in a taxi one morning and we pulled up at the lights. Suddenly, there was a really loud, really scary, screaming coming from somewhere. I assumed it must be kids larking around but scanned the surrounding area anyway. I identified the screamer. 10 metres behind us, a man had his head trapped between the front of a bus and the pavement. He was clearly terrified but the bus driver didn't appear to notice him. With his head wedged inches from the bus wheel, this person was literally screaming for his life.

The lights changed and the taxi carried me away. I often think about that man and wonder if he escaped with his life. I regret being the person that saw but did nothing to help. It torments me. And I deserve it.

scag$y
