2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Guys Do That Women Find Attractive?
Sometimes men just casually do things and are oblivious to what comes across to women or anyone for that matter. What should we do more of, since I'm too dumb to pick up on subtle signs?
This post may include affiliate links.
i dunno maybe when they genuinely laugh? but uh same goes for women lmao.
i think when they are careful and show some love towards their family. idk why but i always found kinda stupid to be ashamed of your parents, so when a guy is confident enough to express his feelings in front of other people i think is cute.