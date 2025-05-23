Ever walk around your home and think, “Why is this like that?” Maybe there’s a door that opens into a wall, a closet too small to store anything useful, or a vent that blows cold air all winter. Every house has its oddities — those little design choices or architectural quirks that just don’t make sense.

So, Pandas, now it’s your turn: What’s the one thing about your home that baffles you every time you see it? Big or small, practical or just plain weird — we want to hear about it!