Ever walk around your home and think, “Why is this like that?” Maybe there’s a door that opens into a wall, a closet too small to store anything useful, or a vent that blows cold air all winter. Every house has its oddities — those little design choices or architectural quirks that just don’t make sense.

So, Pandas, now it’s your turn: What’s the one thing about your home that baffles you every time you see it? Big or small, practical or just plain weird — we want to hear about it!

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish