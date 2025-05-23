0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something About Your Home That Just Doesn’t Make Sense?
Ever walk around your home and think, “Why is this like that?” Maybe there’s a door that opens into a wall, a closet too small to store anything useful, or a vent that blows cold air all winter. Every house has its oddities — those little design choices or architectural quirks that just don’t make sense.
So, Pandas, now it’s your turn: What’s the one thing about your home that baffles you every time you see it? Big or small, practical or just plain weird — we want to hear about it!
This post may include affiliate links.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish