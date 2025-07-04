Some basic skills just should be universal, but you'd be surprised how many people miss the mark. What’s one ‘bare minimum’ skill you think everyone should have?

#1

Listening skills.

User avatar AuspiciousTree283
    #2

    Patience and compassion. For pete's sake, slow down on the road. Stop shoving and respect the queue/line. Wait for someone to be out of your way before you decide to push through. Stop shouting at others for existing. You're likely just as much in the way of someone as someone is in the way of you.

    User avatar StrangeOne
    #3

    Cognitive Empathy and Critical Thinking

    User avatar E Henry Todd
