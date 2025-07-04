3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s One Basic Skill Everyone Should Have But Many Don’t?
Some basic skills just should be universal, but you'd be surprised how many people miss the mark. What’s one ‘bare minimum’ skill you think everyone should have?
Listening skills.
Patience and compassion. For pete's sake, slow down on the road. Stop shoving and respect the queue/line. Wait for someone to be out of your way before you decide to push through. Stop shouting at others for existing. You're likely just as much in the way of someone as someone is in the way of you.
Cognitive Empathy and Critical Thinking