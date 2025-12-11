Hey Pandas, share what you are cooking, frying, baking, or whatever for Christmas. Is it traditional in your country/region/family? Or something different? Recipes welcome

This post may include affiliate links.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish