Hey Pandas, What’s A Time You Won A Petty Argument?

I'll go first: when I was younger, I got into an argument with my dad about things being easier said than done. He told me to make a statement and I said, "Okay, I'll steal the glasses off your face." Obviously he moved out of the way so I couldn't. Then he leaned down and was like, "See, you can't because-" And while his guard was down, I swiped them. I'm still pretty proud of that one :)