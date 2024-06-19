2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s A Popular Song That Would Be Considered Questionable Today?
Many older songs and some newer ones have recently left me weirded out. Which song's content has left you creeped out and why.My examples include Knock Three Times by Captain & Teneill. The guy is a first-class stalker, watching a pretty girl who lives in his building.Ain't No Woman Like the One I Got. Four Tops says beautiful, amazing things about "his woman"...all the way until they get to the line,"it's my word she'll obey. Nu uh and nope.There are others where guys are falling in love or maybe in lust with a woman they just saw for a moment.
This post may include affiliate links.
Angel in Blue Jeans by Train. The song starts out saying he didn't know her name or anything about her, but he'll love her forever. Not quite creepy, but...odd?
Excitable Boy by Warren Zevon is about a serial killer that yes gets excited about his killing. Warren Zevon was/-is a great musician though, whose songs are filled with wit and cynicism etc.
Ignore the - btw. Autocorrect did that.