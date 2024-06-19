ADVERTISEMENT

Many older songs and some newer ones have recently left me weirded out. Which song's content has left you creeped out and why.My examples include Knock Three Times by Captain & Teneill. The guy is a first-class stalker, watching a pretty girl who lives in his building.Ain't No Woman Like the One I Got. Four Tops says beautiful, amazing things about "his woman"...all the way until they get to the line,"it's my word she'll obey. Nu uh and nope.There are others where guys are falling in love or maybe in lust with a woman they just saw for a moment.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Answer
#1

Angel in Blue Jeans by Train. The song starts out saying he didn't know her name or anything about her, but he'll love her forever. Not quite creepy, but...odd?

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Julia H
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Excitable Boy by Warren Zevon is about a serial killer that yes gets excited about his killing. Warren Zevon was/-is a great musician though, whose songs are filled with wit and cynicism etc.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
NZShieldMaiden
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish