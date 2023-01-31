2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas! Whats A Feature On This Website That You Want?
Profile comments? The ability to block users? What feature do you want on this website?
This post may include affiliate links.
An end to censorship! I think being able to save our favourite posts would be nice too.
- private messages
- tagging other pandas (for example, you write "@Caro Caro" and she gets a notification that she's been mentioned)
- possibility to edit/delete list additions
- proper moderators instead of the auto mod system that gets pandas suspended due to downvotes