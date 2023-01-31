Profile comments? The ability to block users? What feature do you want on this website?

An end to censorship! I think being able to save our favourite posts would be nice too.

irishgoatgirl
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, saving posts is a great idea!

- private messages
- tagging other pandas (for example, you write "@Caro Caro" and she gets a notification that she's been mentioned)
- possibility to edit/delete list additions
- proper moderators instead of the auto mod system that gets pandas suspended due to downvotes

Bored Retsuko
