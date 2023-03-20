Must credit Rosie Red for this idea. She posted it in response to something and I immediately saw the possibilities.

#1

My answer always remains the same with this, hey younger Denny...stop pining over and crushing on people who don't like you back, you're wasting time! That's about it lol

DennyS (denzoren)
Onion Patch Petunia
Onion Patch Petunia
2 hours ago

Sounds like you faced the pitfalls of adolescence and survived very nicely thank you.

#2

I hope I'm the version of yourself you wanted to be

Take me to dinner first
