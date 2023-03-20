2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Would You Tell 15-Year-Old You?
Must credit Rosie Red for this idea. She posted it in response to something and I immediately saw the possibilities.
My answer always remains the same with this, hey younger Denny...stop pining over and crushing on people who don't like you back, you're wasting time! That's about it lol
Sounds like you faced the pitfalls of adolescence and survived very nicely thank you.
I hope I'm the version of yourself you wanted to be