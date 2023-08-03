The title is pretty clear. Share with us, what would you like to tell another person here.

#1 It’s amazing how strangers on here are more kind and friendly than *most* of my actual friends… you guys are setting such high standards!!! And you’ve been so great helping me through the summer and preparing for next year!!

#2 Amy, life is worth it, don't give up

#3 All of you pandas on here are so nice and supportive I wish I had friends like you guys irl

#4 A lot of people on here really seem to be struggling, and I feel you. I really do. I'm not going to tell you it's all going to be fine and good because I can't promise that. But I will tell you that there will always be someone there for you, even if it's a random stranger on bored panda.

That said, I am happy to talk if anyone needs to

#5 You have the choice to be positive or negative. Just don't bring the drama and don't be a troll

#6 For my fellow pandas,



You don't know me, and if you do probably not that close. However, I just anted to tell you that I'm proud of you. You came this far, no matter what troubles went in your war, big or small you're here. Thank you for being here, I love this community with my whole heart. You have been for me when I was in the dumps every single one of you. You guys are so funny and I love reading your comments and talking to you. You are meant to be here, and I'm not sugarcoating anything. You all make me so happy and plead, don't leave. Everything will get better I promise. Even if you're just a kid with sh!tty parents, I promise it's gonna get ok. Or if you're a grown adult struggling with breakups and and the other stuff that comes with it, you're strong and I know you'll pull through.



There's no reason to not get the help you need, and I know there are many pandas (including myself) who would love to listen to you.



Oh and by the way, you look stunning.

#7 i love everyone on here. you guys have saved my life.

#8 I love u all :) (unless trolls) and you guys quite literally saved my life along with my acting group I’m guessing my AG won’t see this so I just want you to know how much you guys mean to me

#9 Regrets! We all have Regrets. Don't beat yourself up over Regrets. Face it, consider it a lesson learned, move forward & be happy. 🌻

#10 The endless America-bashing. It's not enough to constantly trash what's wrong with our country while a significant percentage of us don't like what's happening any more than the rest of the world does, but the fact that so many pandas seem gleeful about rubbing salt into the wounds.



We get it, you hate us. You don't need to remind us every article, comment or gallery.

#11 you guys have always been here for me. even when my own family wasn’t. i’ve made so many friends, a few enemies, and a couple of frenimies. sure, there’s the occasional BeePee troll, and the articles are pretty mid, but the community is pretty awesome. maybe it’s not irl, but i still love all of you guys.