If you woke up and every single person on the planet had mysteriously vanished without any trace whatsoever, and no other changes to the earth (everything left as-is, no apocalypse or signs of disaster), what would you immediately do?

#1

I, personally, would first “steal” as much as possible (if it can even be called theft as it is no longer owned by anyone). All those resources should keep me going for a fair few years. I’d attempt to find where everyone had vanished to, but to no avail. Then after my fruitless search I’d go and befriend animals so I didn’t feel lonely. I’d have great fun exploring, I’d be able to use anyone’s house as my shelter for the night with no shortage of choice. However, I probably wouldn’t end up lasting too long in the end.

Asterleaf
#2

Relax, cause I think my social anxiety wouldn't be a problem anymore......

K- THULU
