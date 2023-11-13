2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Would You Do If Suddenly Everyone Else Vanished Without A Trace Except For You?
If you woke up and every single person on the planet had mysteriously vanished without any trace whatsoever, and no other changes to the earth (everything left as-is, no apocalypse or signs of disaster), what would you immediately do?
This post may include affiliate links.
I, personally, would first “steal” as much as possible (if it can even be called theft as it is no longer owned by anyone). All those resources should keep me going for a fair few years. I’d attempt to find where everyone had vanished to, but to no avail. Then after my fruitless search I’d go and befriend animals so I didn’t feel lonely. I’d have great fun exploring, I’d be able to use anyone’s house as my shelter for the night with no shortage of choice. However, I probably wouldn’t end up lasting too long in the end.
Relax, cause I think my social anxiety wouldn't be a problem anymore......