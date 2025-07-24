#1

I was coming back home from a therapy session so I wasn't really paying attention to my surroundings, but a man caught my eyes at the end of the street. He must have been at least 60 years old and he was waiting at a crosswalk, but the weird thing I noticed was that he was looking at girls while not crossing the road, even after the lights turned green a couple times.



I thought it was weird so I turned my headphones off to be able to hear around me but kept them on to not look suspicious, and I crossed the road myself to take the tramway. After a dozen seconds I looked in my phone and he was following me. I went in the tramway and he still followed me so I tried to blend in the crowd, and after 30 minutes the tramway arrived at the end of the line, ran to my bus and carefully looked, and I saw him visibly pissed and looking all around him so I hide behind the bus curtains and waited until my bus left before finally relaxing.