Everybody has a little bit of gayness inside them... sometimes, you realize it in the most awkward moments... care to share your moment?

#1

I go to an all girls school.. and few years ago, when I was 12, my classmates and I were fooling around at the back of the class on a free period, and one of my friends just randomly came up to me and asked "You wanna see the men's tie knot?, I learned it recently!" (Since the women's one was different), And I was like, sure, why not? and then she took off my tie and started tying it with the men's knot..... holy d**n she was close.... too close.... I WAS SO FLUSTERED AND WAS SWEATING, (Gay panicc)... soo yeah...
.
.
.
.
we're dating now.

User avatar Princess Potato
