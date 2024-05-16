There have been more of these on this site than days my grandpa has been alive. Y'all already know what to do.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Nathaniel, This Made Me Roll Around On The Floor In The Middle Of Band

Nathaniel, This Made Me Roll Around On The Floor In The Middle Of Band

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
SEAGULL
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Pt. 2 Of The Ridiculously Long Thread Under Nathaniel's Comment

Pt. 2 Of The Ridiculously Long Thread Under Nathaniel's Comment

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
SEAGULL
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Last Time I'll Post On Here:

Last Time I'll Post On Here:

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
SEAGULL
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish