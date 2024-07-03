#1

I was on Vacation last week and there was this flock of crows that lived around our house. One day, they're all hanging out in a tree, and I'm reading my book on the deck. Then, they all of a sudden fly out of the tree and fly into a tree on the opposite side of the deck. While they were flying, I saw a white bird that I immediately thought was a White Crow. My mom said it was probably just a Seagull (We were near a lake) but I knew what I saw.



Anyway, the next morning me, my dad, my sister, and the bonus grown-up went kayaking and my mom couldn't come because my brother was sick. When we got back, she said that it was 100% a White Crow, and that it had been hanging around all morning. Sure enough, I look outside, and there it is in a tree, hanging out with another crow who I assume is its mate.



The strangest thing about this crow is that it's not Albino. Its beak, legs, and its wing and tail tips are all black. It also had black eyes, so it was clearly not Albino. That crow won the genetic lottery or something.



On the day we left, we saw the crow hanging out with its mate again, and we decided to name the White Crow 'Strix', a bird from Greek Mythology. And as for its mate, we named him Ordinary Joe, because he was just a normal boring black crow.