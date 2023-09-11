Apart from the normal lessons, what do you think kids today should be taught?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Biology based on what we have learnt AFTER the 1950's.

Biological sex. Penis equals boy, vagina equals girl, is not accurate 100% of the time, and that is even before we introduce gender. The teaching of "fact" about pee pees and foo foos determining who you are is damaging people.

Report

0points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST

#2

Here’s some:
Being taught to properly care for animals , being taught how to do taxes, and being taught to not be a Karen (wow I didn’t know id have to add that )

Report

0points
Ralsei Da GoatBirb
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish