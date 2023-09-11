2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Lessons Do You Think Should Be Taught In School?
Apart from the normal lessons, what do you think kids today should be taught?
Biology based on what we have learnt AFTER the 1950's.
Biological sex. Penis equals boy, vagina equals girl, is not accurate 100% of the time, and that is even before we introduce gender. The teaching of "fact" about pee pees and foo foos determining who you are is damaging people.
Here’s some:
Being taught to properly care for animals , being taught how to do taxes, and being taught to not be a Karen (wow I didn’t know id have to add that )