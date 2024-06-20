ADVERTISEMENT

Tell us about a joke that caused chaos for everyone. Recently, I joined a gifted summer program called BREGS focused on environmental studies, and we went on a trail walk. I was with three people, let's call them L, S, and R. Something R and S were discussing prompted R to start singing "Welcome To The Internet." I wasn't familiar with the song, and I'm glad I wasn't. S and L's reactions were:

"Stop.

Please stop.

R, please stop.

There are children here, R.

R, stop.

Stop.

R, please stop.

There are innocent minds here."

This caused quite a stir among everyone present.

My "friend" (not anymore) kept on making jokes that were either s*xist, racist, homophobic, and a bunch others. Or all the above. Basically we told him to stop because it made us feel uncomfortable and he said "I'm not changing who I am for my friends. We told him we won't talk again until he grows up and starts behaving his age. Our friend group has now been 5 months happy without him

Rhodri Terrell
