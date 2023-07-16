2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Time Of The Year?
I’ve got 2 favorite seasons, but my main favorite is definitely Summer, with the weather and staying light out till 9:00 at night, I love it. Fall is my second favorite, such comfortable weather and beautiful colors everywhere. If you guys get to experience the change of the seasons too where you live, what’s your favorite time of the year?
fall. my birthday comes, and the temperature cools the f**k down, which is always nice :)
Ayyeee you’ve got a Birthday coming up, huh? Probably a silly question but are you looking forward to it? I’m obviously not gonna know exactly when it is so allow me to wish you an early Happy Birthday madame, with many more to come :) And thanks for your participation!
Probably the most common answer but summerrrrrr! It helps get my mind off of school which is actual hell for me. But summer from 12-6 am is a vibeeeee because that's when I do whatever the f**k I want because everyone else is asleep (in fact it's 1 am rn 🙃)