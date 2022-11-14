#1

Mine is this might be stupid. But it just chesse cake in a box. You get the jello cheese cake brand get a graham cracker crust. So it faster and easier. Mix your stuff. Save the graham cracker crumbs from the box and put them on top of the cheese cake. Probably shouldn't have shared that. But my mother use to make it every thanksgiving and Christmas she passed away 7 yr ago at 40. And I make theses every year now. And peoe aways ask me what I do. Sometimes I tell them sometimes I don't. But it really good to me it better then any other chesse cake maybe for memory sake but it my thing and I love it. And you all are welcome. And thank you for letting me share. And the recipe means like the world to me because mom was gone a lot because she had mental illness and had to be gone a lot of my life and sometimes she was not like mom and sometimes it like 50/50. And it is a fund memory I will carry for the rest of my life is her cheesecakes. I loved her dearly.

In remembrance of:

Dawn Nicole piatt March 1975 to June 30 2015

I love you mom❤️