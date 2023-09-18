2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Holiday?
Dussehra because it’s the longest holiday in the year (besides summer holidays)
Diwali because the indian community that lives near me gets together and has this little(ok... not so little) showcase( a talent show, of sorts) where people do a bunch of performances relating somewhat to our culture. me and my friends do bollywood dances(with songs from bollywood movies) that we choreograph ourselves.
there is a bunch of food(indian food is the best), dressing up in heavy dresses(for the gals at least, the dudes show up in a kurta and jeans lolol), music, and overall fun!!!
our community has been doing this annually for a long time, and it is so nostalgic. many happy memories come from it :D