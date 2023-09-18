Which holiday is your favorite?

Dussehra because it’s the longest holiday in the year (besides summer holidays)

Stardust she/her
Diwali because the indian community that lives near me gets together and has this little(ok... not so little) showcase( a talent show, of sorts) where people do a bunch of performances relating somewhat to our culture. me and my friends do bollywood dances(with songs from bollywood movies) that we choreograph ourselves.

there is a bunch of food(indian food is the best), dressing up in heavy dresses(for the gals at least, the dudes show up in a kurta and jeans lolol), music, and overall fun!!!

our community has been doing this annually for a long time, and it is so nostalgic. many happy memories come from it :D

shanila.pheonix_
