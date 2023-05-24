3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Comeback?
Jut say the insult and put your answer in quotes.
someone[mybully} said"lets ignore her today!" me"I CAN FINALLY TAKE OVER THE WORLD AND NO ONE WILL KNOW UNTIL ITS TOO LATE!!!!!!!! I AM JUST AN INISENT FLY ON THE WALL!!!*villain laughter*n HHHHHAAAAAAJHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH
Once my sister said "You're so ugly!" and I said "Oh hey, we're twins!"
"At least I don't have to hide behind my insecurities by hurting other people."