Jut say the insult and put your answer in quotes.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

someone[mybully} said"lets ignore her today!" me"I CAN FINALLY TAKE OVER THE WORLD AND NO ONE WILL KNOW UNTIL ITS TOO LATE!!!!!!!! I AM JUST AN INISENT FLY ON THE WALL!!!*villain laughter*n HHHHHAAAAAAJHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH

Report

0points
Molly Mitchell
POST
#2

Once my sister said "You're so ugly!" and I said "Oh hey, we're twins!"

Report

0points
Ruby White
POST
#3

"At least I don't have to hide behind my insecurities by hurting other people."

Report

0points
sleepy.axolotl
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish